Sinopec Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Corporate Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China Petroleum & Chemical ( (HK:0386) ).

Sinopec Corp. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 18, 2025, to discuss significant amendments to its corporate structure, including changes to the Articles of Association and the cancellation of the Supervisor Committee. These proposed changes could impact the company’s governance and operational efficiency, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0386) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Petroleum & Chemical stock, see the HK:0386 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, known as Sinopec Corp., is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily focusing on the exploration, production, and sale of petroleum and petrochemical products. The company operates extensively in China and is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 131,633,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$678B

See more data about 0386 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue