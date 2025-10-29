Sinopec Announces Governance Overhaul and Capital Reduction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( (HK:0386) ) just unveiled an update.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has announced significant amendments to its Articles of Association, including the cancellation of its supervisory committee and a reduction in registered capital. These changes are aimed at improving corporate governance and aligning with updated regulatory standards, reflecting the company’s commitment to safeguarding shareholder value and adapting to evolving industry norms.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0386) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Petroleum & Chemical stock, see the HK:0386 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec, is a major player in the energy and chemical industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. The company is focused on enhancing its corporate governance and aligning with regulatory requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 131,633,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$678B

See more insights into 0386 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue