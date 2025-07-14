SinoMab Withdraws BLA for Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug, Plans New Trials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from SinoMab Bioscience Ltd. ( (HK:3681) ).

SinoMab BioScience Limited has voluntarily withdrawn its biologics license application for SM03 (Suciraslimab) in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in China. This decision follows an internal assessment and recent communications with the Center for Drug Evaluation of the NMPA, highlighting the need for additional evidence of early therapeutic benefits. Despite this setback, the company remains confident in Suciraslimab’s potential and is planning new clinical development for its use in treating systemic lupus erythematosus. SinoMab continues to advance its broader pipeline, which includes multiple innovative drug candidates in various stages of development.

SinoMab BioScience Limited is a biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company’s primary products include SM03 (Suciraslimab), which is aimed at treating rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. SinoMab is committed to advancing its pipeline of clinical-stage and preclinical novel drug candidates.

Average Trading Volume: 10,378,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.4B

