Sinoma International Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months of 2025

The latest update is out from China National Building Material Co ( (HK:3323) ).

China National Building Material Co’s subsidiary, Sinoma International, reported financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company saw a slight increase in operating revenue by 4.48% compared to the previous year, reaching 1,132,165.39 ten thousand yuan, while net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 1.18%. The results indicate a mixed performance with a decline in gross profit and net cash flow from operating activities, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.

China National Building Material Co is a company operating in the construction materials industry, primarily focusing on engineering services and building materials. Its subsidiary, Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd., is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and specializes in engineering services.

Average Trading Volume: 31,186,358

Current Market Cap: HK$44.5B

