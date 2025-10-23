SinoHytec Revises Annual Caps for Connected Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2402) ) has issued an update.

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. announced the revision of annual caps for its continuing connected transactions through the CCT Supplemental Agreements. These revisions pertain to the Sale of Goods and Technological Services Supplemental Agreements, which are subject to annual reporting and review requirements but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval. This move is part of the company’s compliance with the Listing Rules, reflecting its ongoing commitment to regulatory adherence and operational transparency.

More about Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the hydrogen energy industry, focusing on the development and supply of hydrogen energy solutions. The company is involved in producing and supplying hydrogen energy products and services, with a market focus on advancing hydrogen technology and infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 1,754,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.82B

