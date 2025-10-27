Sinofert Holdings Expands Financial Services Agreement with Sinochem Finance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinofert Holdings ( (HK:0297) ) has provided an update.

Sinofert Holdings Limited has entered into a new Financial Services Framework Agreement with Sinochem Finance, effective after approval by independent shareholders, to increase the maximum daily outstanding balance of deposits and extend the agreement’s term by three years. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its financial operations and comply with the Hong Kong Listing Rules, which require reporting, announcement, and shareholder approval for major transactions. The agreement aims to enhance Sinofert’s financial flexibility and strengthen its market position, with implications for stakeholders including the need for independent shareholder approval and advisory from Somerley Capital Limited.

More about Sinofert Holdings

Sinofert Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily operating in the chemical fertilizer industry. It is a subsidiary of Sinochem Holdings, which indirectly holds approximately 52.65% of its shares, and provides various financial services through its association with Sinochem Finance.

YTD Price Performance: 32.64%

Average Trading Volume: 32,361,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.68B

