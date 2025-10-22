Sino Hotels Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sino Hotels (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:1221) ) has issued an update.

Sino Hotels (Holdings) Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and approval of share buy-back and issuance mandates. The approval of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and is expected to positively impact the company’s strategic initiatives and governance structure.

More about Sino Hotels (Holdings) Ltd.

Sino Hotels (Holdings) Ltd. operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and development. The company is known for providing accommodation services and is positioned within the competitive hotel market in Hong Kong.

