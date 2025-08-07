Sino Biopharmaceutical’s Phase II Trial for Innovative Cancer Drug Approved

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ) just unveiled an update.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited has announced that its subsidiary, LaNova Medicines, has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to conduct Phase II clinical trials for LM-24C5, a CEACAM5/4-1BB bispecific antibody. This innovative drug targets CEACAM5-positive advanced solid tumors and shows promise in enhancing anti-tumor activity by redirecting immune cells to the tumor microenvironment. The approval marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to develop a First-in-Class immunotherapy, potentially strengthening its position in the oncology treatment market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1177) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.19 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sino Biopharmaceutical stock, see the HK:1177 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products. The company operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a market focus on developing treatments for various types of cancer and other diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 168,177,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$133.8B

Find detailed analytics on 1177 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

