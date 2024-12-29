Singapore Post’s Leadership Changes and Future Strategy

Singapore Post (SG:S08) has released an update.

Singapore Post Limited has addressed stakeholder concerns following the termination of key executives, emphasizing the thorough investigation and disciplinary process undertaken. The company’s board prioritized governance and shareholder interests, conducting rigorous internal and external reviews. This response outlines leadership succession and future strategic plans for SingPost.

