Sinch AB Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Shareholders

Sinch AB ( (SE:SINCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Sinch AB has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 14, 2025, allowing shareholders to participate in person, by proxy, or through postal voting. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity for shareholder engagement and decision-making, potentially impacting the company’s governance and future strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:SINCH) stock is a Buy with a SEK38.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinch AB stock, see the SE:SINCH Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinch AB

Sinch AB is a company operating in the telecommunications industry, primarily offering cloud communications services. The company focuses on providing messaging, voice, and video communication solutions to businesses worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 5,863,510

Current Market Cap: SEK24.76B

