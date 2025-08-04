Sincap Group Reports July 2025 Financial Status

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sincap Group Ltd. ( (SG:XZB) ) has shared an announcement.

Sincap Group Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, reported its financial status for July 2025. The company disclosed that its net liabilities stood at RMB 11,266,000, with cash and cash equivalents totaling RMB 214,000. The announcement highlights the company’s financial position, indicating a significant level of liabilities compared to its cash assets, which may impact its operational capabilities and stakeholder confidence.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$8.51M

