Simulations Plus Announces Fiscal 2025 Results and 2026 Guidance

Simulations Plus ( (SLP) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Simulations Plus announced its preliminary fiscal year 2025 results and issued guidance for fiscal year 2026. The company reported a revenue of $79.1 million for fiscal 2025, with a 13% growth, and provided a revenue guidance of $79 to $82 million for fiscal 2026. Despite challenging market conditions, the company expects to meet its revised fiscal 2025 guidance. They also unveiled a new product vision to enhance software delivery and AI capabilities, marking the launch of GastroPlus® X.2 on the S+ Cloud as a significant step in their cloud and AI strategy.

Spark’s Take on SLP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLP is a Neutral.

Simulations Plus has a solid financial foundation with strong revenue growth and cash flow management. However, recent profitability issues and a negative P/E ratio raise concerns about valuation. The technical analysis suggests mixed momentum, while the earnings call reflects both growth potential and significant challenges. Strategic initiatives may improve future performance, but current market headwinds and operational hurdles weigh on the overall outlook.

More about Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Their solutions integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with various pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling approaches, and are utilized by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 516,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $323M

