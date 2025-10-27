Sims Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sims ( (AU:SGM) ) has shared an announcement.

Sims Limited announced the quotation of 532 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code SGM, effective October 27, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve liquidity in its shares, which could have positive implications for its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGM) stock is a Hold with a A$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sims stock, see the AU:SGM Stock Forecast page.

More about Sims

Sims Limited operates in the recycling and waste management industry, focusing on the processing and trading of scrap metal and electronics. The company is a key player in promoting sustainable practices and resource recovery, serving a global market with its comprehensive recycling solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 25.03%

Average Trading Volume: 382,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.82B

