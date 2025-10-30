Sims Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Sims ( (AU:SGM) ).

Sims Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The announcement details the issuance of 721 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code SGM, with an issue date of October 30, 2025. This move is part of Sims Limited’s ongoing efforts to manage its securities and enhance its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGM) stock is a Hold with a A$16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sims stock, see the AU:SGM Stock Forecast page.

More about Sims

Average Trading Volume: 391,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.04B

See more data about SGM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue