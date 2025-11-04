Simon Property Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Simon Property Group ( (SPG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Simon Property Group presented to its investors.

Simon Property Group, a leading real estate investment trust, specializes in owning premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Simon Property Group announced a strong financial performance, highlighted by increased net income and funds from operations. The company also completed the acquisition of the remaining interest in The Taubman Realty Group and raised its quarterly dividend by 4.8%.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income attributable to common stockholders of $606.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, up from $475.2 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, in the previous year. Funds From Operations (FFO) rose to $1.228 billion, or $3.25 per diluted share, compared to $1.067 billion, or $2.84 per diluted share, a year earlier. The company’s Real Estate FFO also saw a 5.6% increase, reaching $1.215 billion, or $3.22 per diluted share.

Operational highlights included a 0.2% increase in occupancy rates to 96.4% and a 2.5% rise in base minimum rent per square foot. Additionally, Simon Property Group successfully issued $1.5 billion in senior notes and completed 33 secured loan transactions totaling approximately $5.4 billion.

Looking ahead, Simon Property Group has raised its full-year 2025 Real Estate FFO per share guidance, reflecting confidence in its continued financial and operational strength. The company remains focused on enhancing its portfolio and delivering value to shareholders.

