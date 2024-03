An update from Simmons First National (SFNC) is now available.

Dean O. Bass, who has served on the board of Simmons First National Corporation since 2022, has decided not to seek re-election at the upcoming 2024 annual shareholders’ meeting. His departure comes after valuable contributions to the company during his tenure, and though he is stepping down, his service is well-regarded and appreciated by the company.

