SIMEC Atlantis Energy Secures Contracts for Major Battery Storage Project

SIMEC Atlantis Energy ( (GB:SAE) ) just unveiled an update.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy has entered into supply and construction contracts for its AW1 battery storage project at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park. The project, which can expand from 240MWh to 480MWh, aims to be one of the largest battery storage sites in the UK, contributing to economic and environmental revitalization around Newport. The company has partnered with Canadian Solar SES for battery supply and a long-term service agreement, and with EDF Energy for a revenue optimization agreement. Construction has begun, with operations expected to start in early 2027, marking a significant step in SAE’s strategy to become a leading sustainable project developer.

The overall score is driven by significant financial challenges and weak technical indicators, which heavily weigh down the stock’s attractiveness. However, the partnership for a UK battery storage project provides a positive outlook for future strategic growth. Despite this, the poor valuation and current financial struggles limit the immediate investment appeal.

More about SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy (SAE) is a global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy projects. The company is known for its flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen, and the Uskmouth Power Station site, which is being transformed into one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage sites.

Average Trading Volume: 672,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £13.73M

