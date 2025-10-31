Simble Solutions Expands Market Reach with New Contracts and Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Simble Solutions Ltd. ( (AU:SIS) ) has provided an announcement.

Simble Solutions Limited reported significant developments in its quarterly activities report for Q3 FY25. The company secured a major contract with Ascona Group to implement its SimbleSense platform across 60+ locations in the UK, valued at $760k. Additionally, Simble entered into a contract with Uniting (Victoria and Tasmania) Ltd to deploy its CarbonView platform across 300+ sites, and with Intellihub for a 3-year rollout of the same platform across Australia and New Zealand. Despite selling its TAO holdings at a slight loss, Simble continues to expand its market presence and partnerships, although it faces potential supply chain challenges with Wattwatchers Pty Ltd, its IoT hardware supplier, which is currently under administration.

More about Simble Solutions Ltd.

Simble Solutions Limited is an energy and sustainability software company based in Sydney, Australia. The company specializes in providing energy intelligence solutions and carbon management platforms, focusing on markets in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Current Market Cap: A$6.46M

