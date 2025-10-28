SilverCrest Announces Q3 Results Teleconference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SilverCrest Asset Management ( (SAMG) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. announced it will host a teleconference on October 31, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The teleconference will feature a review of the quarterly results by the company’s Chairman, CEO, and President Richard R. Hough III, and CFO Scott A. Gerard, followed by a Q&A session for analysts and institutional investors. This announcement highlights Silvercrest’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on SAMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SAMG is a Neutral.

SilverCrest Asset Management’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with declining revenue and profitability margins. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, while valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued with a strong dividend yield. The earnings call provided a positive outlook with growth in assets under management and strategic initiatives, but current financial pressures remain a concern.

More about SilverCrest Asset Management

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., founded in April 2002, is an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. The company provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors, with offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California, and Wisconsin. As of June 30, 2025, Silvercrest reported assets under management of $36.7 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 25,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $184.7M

