Silver47 Nears Completion of 2025 Exploration Program at Adams Plateau

An announcement from Silver47 Exploration Corp ( (TSE:AGA) ) is now available.

Silver47 Exploration Corp has announced the near completion of its 2025 exploration program at the Adams Plateau Project, which involves extensive soil geochemical surveys and rock sampling to define drill targets. The project is significant due to its historical mineralization and recent findings, suggesting a large mineralized system with potential for new discoveries. The company has received a 5-year drilling permit and aims to refine drill targets using the new data, positioning itself for future exploration success.

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver, zinc, copper, gold, and lead deposits. Its primary project is the Adams Plateau SEDEX project in southern British Columbia, Canada, which is known for its potential in silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 158,891

