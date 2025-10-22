Silver X Mining Launches Largest Drill Program to Boost Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Silver X Mining ( (TSE:AGX) ) is now available.

Silver X Mining Corp has announced its largest-ever 40,000-meter diamond drill program, funded by a recent Bought Deal financing, to expand resources and enhance operations at its Nueva Recuperada district in Peru. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to double production capacity by 2026, improve operational efficiency, and position the company as a leading mid-tier silver producer in the region. The company aims to achieve significant growth by increasing production, enhancing cash flow, and implementing cost-saving measures, such as the ‘Plan 100’ initiative targeting reduced operating costs.

Spark's Take on TSE:AGX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AGX is a Neutral.

The stock’s overall score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses.

More about Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp is a company in the mining industry, primarily focusing on silver production. It operates in the Nueva Recuperada district in Huancavelica, Peru, aiming to become one of Latin America’s lowest-cost silver producers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,734,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$130.5M

