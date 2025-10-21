Silver Storm Initiates Rehabilitation at La Parrilla Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Tag Resources ( (TSE:SVRS) ) has provided an update.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd., a company focused on silver mining, has commenced rehabilitation activities at its La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Durango State, Mexico. The company has engaged Dynamic Engineering to rehabilitate the processing plant, with plans to expand the sulphide circuit to 1,250 tonnes per day. This initiative marks a significant step towards restarting operations by the second quarter of 2026, aiming to enhance shareholder value and benefit local communities.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SVRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SVRS is a Underperform.

Golden Tag Resources faces significant financial challenges, typical of a pre-revenue mining exploration company. While technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook, the valuation remains unattractive due to the lack of profitability. The recent private placement announcement is a positive development, providing potential financial stability. However, overall risks remain high due to financial instability and lack of revenue.

More about Golden Tag Resources

Average Trading Volume: 2,645,976

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$166.1M

