Silver Range Resources Uncovers High-Grade Gold and Copper at Alamo Property

Silver Range Resources ( (TSE:SNG) ) has shared an update.

Silver Range Resources announced promising results from its exploration program at the Alamo Property in Arizona, revealing high-grade gold and copper mineralization. The program included prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical sampling, with assays showing up to 37.8 g/t gold and 19.15% copper. The findings suggest significant potential for larger-tonnage IOCG mineralization, and the company plans further exploration to locate mineralization under cover, which could enhance its market positioning and attract stakeholder interest.

Silver Range Resources’ overall stock score is hindered by severe financial performance issues, with zero revenue and persistent losses. While technical indicators are stable, the negative valuation metrics and absence of dividends detract from its appeal. Recent corporate events provide potential growth opportunities, but the company’s financial health remains a primary concern.

Silver Range Resources is a precious metals prospect generator operating in the Southwest United States and Northern Canada. The company has a portfolio of 34 properties, with 11 currently optioned to others and 9 royalty interests on previously-vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking joint venture partners to explore high-grade precious metals opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 68,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.27M

