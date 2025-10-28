Silver Range Resources Advances Exploration at Tule Canyon Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Silver Range Resources ( (TSE:SNG) ) has issued an announcement.

Silver Range Resources announced that its partner, Walker Lane Resources, will conduct an airborne geophysical survey at the Tule Canyon Property in Nevada. This survey aims to map the regional magnetic field deflection and locate anomalies associated with precious metal mineralization, potentially enhancing the property’s exploration prospects. The Tule Canyon Property, rich in gold and silver, has a history of mining dating back to the 19th century, but lacks modern exploration activities, presenting an opportunity for significant discoveries.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SNG is a Neutral.

Silver Range Resources’ overall stock score is hindered by severe financial performance issues, with zero revenue and persistent losses. While technical indicators are stable, the negative valuation metrics and absence of dividends detract from its appeal. Recent corporate events provide potential growth opportunities, but the company’s financial health remains a primary concern.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SNG stock, click here.

More about Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd. is a precious metals prospect generator operating in the Southwest United States. The company has a portfolio of 34 properties, with 12 currently optioned to other parties and 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking joint venture partners to explore its precious metals targets.

Average Trading Volume: 51,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.3M

See more data about SNG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue