Silver North Resources Announces 2025 Exploration Program at Haldane Property

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Alianza Minerals ( (TSE:SNAG) ) has provided an update.

Silver North Resources Ltd. has announced its 2025 exploration program at the Haldane Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon. The program will involve a ten-hole diamond drilling initiative targeting the Main Fault, a high-priority area identified in 2024 with significant silver and gold intersections. The drilling aims to expand the Keno-style silver lead-zinc mineralization, with the program expected to commence in mid-August. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Silver North’s position in the silver mining industry and potentially increase stakeholder value.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SNAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SNAG is a Neutral.

Alianza Minerals is significantly challenged by financial weaknesses, including no revenue and continuous losses, overshadowing its debt-free balance sheet. Despite positive technical indicators, the poor valuation and reliance on external funding limit the stock’s overall attractiveness. Strategic efforts and project developments are crucial to improving its financial health and investor appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SNAG stock, click here.

More about Alianza Minerals

Silver North Resources Ltd. is a mining company focused on silver exploration and development. Its primary assets include the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon, and the Tim Silver Project in the Silvertip/Midway District, BC and Yukon. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades on the OTCQB market in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 124,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.28M

See more insights into SNAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue