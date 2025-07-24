Silver Elephant to Begin Silver Shipments from Apuradita Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Silver Elephant Mining ( (TSE:ELEF) ).

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. has announced the commencement of silver-bearing material shipments from its Apuradita Paca Project in Bolivia, set to begin in early August 2025. This follows a new toll-milling agreement with a Bolivian company, allowing the processing of up to 10,000 tonnes of materials. The agreement marks a significant step in the company’s operations, with potential for extension as more resources are developed. Metallurgical tests have shown promising results, indicating the materials respond well to conventional flotation techniques, producing marketable concentrates. This development is expected to enhance Silver Elephant’s production capabilities and market positioning.

TSE:ELEF is a Underperform.

Silver Elephant Mining faces significant financial challenges with zero revenue and mounting losses, which heavily impact its overall stock score. Technical analysis shows some short-term stability but a longer-term bearish trend. Valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends further weigh on the score. Mixed corporate events add complexity, with financial initiatives slightly balancing operational setbacks. Overall, the stock presents high risk with limited immediate upside.

More about Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver-bearing materials. The company is engaged in projects primarily in Bolivia, aiming to produce high-grade lead-silver and zinc-silver concentrates for international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 90,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.95M

