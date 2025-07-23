Silver Bullet Mines Acquires High-Grade King Tut Gold Mine in Arizona

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver Bullet Mines Corp ( (TSE:SBMI) ) has provided an announcement.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp has acquired the King Tut Gold Mine in Arizona, a past-producing high-grade gold mine, under favorable terms with no royalties or shares issued. The acquisition is seen as a low-risk opportunity with high upside potential, allowing immediate production and complementing existing operations. The company plans to process 50 tons of material per day, with the potential for significant revenue generation, and continues to evaluate further exploration opportunities.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SBMI is a Underperform.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its financial instability, marked by persistent losses and high leverage. While recent corporate developments and technical indicators offer some positive aspects, the company’s negative valuation metrics and financial health present significant risks.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp is a mining company focused on acquiring and developing high-grade gold properties. The company operates in the mining industry, with a particular focus on gold extraction and processing, leveraging its existing infrastructure and expertise in Arizona.

Average Trading Volume: 103,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.87M

