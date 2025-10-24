Silo Pharma Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Silo Pharma ( (SILO) ).

On October 24, 2025, Silo Pharma, Inc. held its annual meeting where shareholders approved several key proposals, including an amendment to increase the shares reserved in the company’s equity incentive plan from 470,000 to 1,400,000. Additionally, the shareholders re-elected board members, ratified the appointment of Salberg & Company as the independent auditor for 2025, and granted the board discretionary authority to implement a reverse stock split. These decisions reflect strategic moves to enhance the company’s operational flexibility and governance structure.

More about Silo Pharma

Average Trading Volume: 1,352,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.21M

