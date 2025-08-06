Silk Logistics Holdings Suspended from ASX as DP World Acquisition Proceeds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SLH) ) has issued an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX: SLH) announced that its securities will be suspended from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange following the approval of a scheme of arrangement by the Supreme Court of New South Wales. This scheme will result in DP World Australia Limited acquiring all issued shares of SLH, marking a significant change in ownership that could impact the company’s operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SLH) stock is a Buy with a A$2.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SLH Stock Forecast page.

More about Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 111,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$173.7M

