Silk Logistics Holdings’ Acquisition by DP World Australia Approved

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SLH) ) has issued an update.

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited has announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the acquisition of all its shares by DP World Australia Limited through a scheme of arrangement. As a result, Silk’s shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX, with the implementation of the scheme expected on August 18, 2025, offering shareholders a cash consideration of A$2.14 per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SLH) stock is a Buy with a A$2.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SLH Stock Forecast page.

More about Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd.

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive logistics solutions. The company focuses on delivering efficient and reliable logistics services across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 111,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$173.7M

