Silicon Metals Corp. Secures 5-Year Exploration Permits for Ptarmigan Silica Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

West Oak Gold Corp. ( (TSE:SI) ) just unveiled an update.

Silicon Metals Corp. has received a five-year Mines Act Permit and Free Use Permit for its Ptarmigan Silica Project in British Columbia. This milestone allows the company to proceed with extensive exploration activities, positioning it advantageously for future growth and potentially benefiting shareholders.

More about West Oak Gold Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is focused on exploration and development in Canada, specifically in British Columbia and Ontario. The company is involved in projects like the Maple Birch Project in Ontario and the Ptarmigan Silica Project in British Columbia, with interests in high-purity quartz and silica resources.

Average Trading Volume: 34,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.26M

See more insights into SI stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue