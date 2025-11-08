Silicon Metals Corp. Grants 3.5 Million Stock Options to Key Personnel

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

West Oak Gold Corp. ( (TSE:SI) ) has provided an announcement.

Silicon Metals Corp. has announced the granting of 3,500,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, allowing them to purchase common shares at an exercise price of $0.075 per share. This move is part of the company’s Stock Option Plan and aims to align the interests of its key personnel with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting its operational strategy and market positioning.

More about West Oak Gold Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is engaged in the exploration and development of high purity quartz and silica projects in Canada, with a focus on British Columbia and Ontario. The company owns the Maple Birch Project in Ontario and holds interests in several exploration stage projects in British Columbia, including the Ptarmigan Silica Project, Silica Ridge Silica Project, and Longworth Silica Project.

Average Trading Volume: 154,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.07M

