Silicon Metals Corp. Expands with Promising Maple Birch Project

West Oak Gold Corp. ( (TSE:SI) ) just unveiled an update.

Silicon Metals Corp. has announced the acquisition of additional mining claims, forming the Maple Birch Project in Ontario’s Sudbury Mining District. This project is promising for high purity quartz-rich pegmatite mineralization, similar to the renowned Spruce Pine Mine in North Carolina. The company plans to explore and potentially expand its operations, which could lead to significant growth and increased shareholder value.

More about West Oak Gold Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is focused on exploration and development in Canada, particularly in British Columbia and Ontario. The company owns the Maple Birch Project, a high purity quartz pegmatite project near Sudbury, Ontario, and holds interests in other exploration stage projects in British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 38,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.07M

