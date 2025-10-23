Silence Therapeutics Completes Enrollment for Phase 2 Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silence Therapeutics ( (SLN) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Silence Therapeutics announced the completion of patient enrollment in the SANRECO Phase 2 study of divesiran for treating polycythemia vera (PV). This milestone reflects the growing interest in divesiran, a first-in-class siRNA targeting TMPRSS6, which aims to maintain hematocrit levels below 45% without phlebotomies. The study’s results are expected in the third quarter of 2026, potentially impacting the treatment landscape for PV, a condition with significant unmet needs.

More about Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision-engineered medicines using proprietary siRNA technology. The company focuses on addressing high unmet medical needs in areas such as cardiovascular disease, hematology, and rare diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 88,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $349.5M

