SIIC Environment Holdings Submits Monthly Equity Return

The latest announcement is out from SIIC Environment Holdings ( (SG:BHK) ).

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. has submitted its monthly return for equity issuers and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts for the month ending 31 July 2025 to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. This submission reflects the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, although no specific movements in authorized or registered share capital were reported for this period.

More about SIIC Environment Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 330,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$435.3M

