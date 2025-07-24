SIIC Environment Holdings Expands Wastewater Treatment Operations in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SIIC Environment Holdings ( (SG:BHK) ).

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. announced significant developments in its wastewater treatment projects for the first half of 2025. The company signed a new concession agreement for a wastewater treatment plant in Beiliu City, completed and commissioned a project in Shanghai, and initiated a new operation and maintenance project, also in Shanghai. Additionally, the company completed upgrading and expansion projects in Sichuan, Heilongjiang, and Shandong Provinces, and secured a concession extension for a project in Guangxi. These advancements enhance the company’s market presence and operational scale, reinforcing its position as a key industry leader in China’s water and environmental services sector.

More about SIIC Environment Holdings

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. is a water treatment and environmental protection company listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company focuses on wastewater treatment and environmental services, primarily operating in China.

