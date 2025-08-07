SIIC Environment Announces Resignation of Deputy General Manager

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SIIC Environment Holdings ( (SG:BHK) ) has provided an update.

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. announced the resignation of Ms. Xu Xiaoqing from her role as deputy general manager and member of the risk and investment management committee, effective 7 August 2025, due to a re-designation of work. Ms. Xu, who was responsible for internal audit and risk management, leaves without any disagreements with the board. The company expressed gratitude for her contributions, and her departure is not expected to impact the company’s operations or stakeholder relations.

More about SIIC Environment Holdings

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating in the environmental sector. It is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, focusing on providing environmental services and solutions.

