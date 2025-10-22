Sigma Healthcare Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement Post-Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sigma Healthcare Ltd ( (AU:SIG) ) just unveiled an update.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd has released its Corporate Governance Statement for 2025, following its merger with Chemist Warehouse. The statement outlines the updated governance framework for the merged entity, highlighting the company’s commitment to high standards of corporate governance in line with ASX Principles and Recommendations. The Board acknowledges certain challenges post-merger, such as diversity levels and board composition, and plans to address these to align with ASX expectations. The merger has provided unique opportunities and challenges, and the Board is focused on ensuring governance practices meet the needs of the company and its stakeholders.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd is a leading Australian retail pharmacy franchisor and a full-line pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor. The company focuses on driving long-term sustainable growth and delivering consistent value to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 22,463,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.11B

