Siemens Energy Announces Change in Voting Rights with BlackRock

Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ) has provided an announcement.

Siemens Energy AG has announced a change in voting rights, with BlackRock, Inc. crossing a threshold of 7.42% in total voting rights as of July 31, 2025. This adjustment in voting rights highlights BlackRock’s significant influence within Siemens Energy, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:ENR) stock is a Hold with a EUR78.00 price target.

More about Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG is a leading company in the energy sector, based in Munich, Germany. The company focuses on providing energy solutions, including the generation, transmission, and storage of energy, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on sustainable and renewable energy technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,197,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €77.15B

