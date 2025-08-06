Siemens Energy AG Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Siemens Energy Ag ( (SMEGF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Siemens Energy Ag presented to its investors.

Siemens Energy AG, a leading company in the energy sector, specializes in providing comprehensive solutions across various segments including gas services, grid technologies, and renewable energy through Siemens Gamesa. The company is recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

In its third-quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2025, Siemens Energy AG reported strong financial performance, with significant growth in order intake and revenue. The company highlighted its ability to meet the upgraded guidance issued in the second quarter, with a trend towards the upper end of the range. A notable achievement was the decision to lift the dividend ban, allowing for earlier-than-expected dividend payments to shareholders.

Key financial metrics showed a record order intake of €16.6 billion, a 64.6% increase from the previous year, driven by large offshore orders in the Baltic Sea. Revenue grew by 13.5% to €9.7 billion, while profit before special items increased to €497 million, reflecting operational improvements. The net income reached €697 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss in the previous year. However, free cash flow pre-tax decreased to €419 million, primarily due to investments aligned with order growth.

Siemens Energy’s segments showed varied performance, with Gas Services and Grid Technologies experiencing substantial growth in orders and revenue, while Siemens Gamesa faced challenges in the onshore business despite strong offshore orders. The company’s strategic focus remains on profitable growth and excellence in project execution.

Looking ahead, Siemens Energy reaffirms its positive outlook for fiscal year 2025, with expectations of revenue growth between 13% and 15% and a profit margin before special items of 4% to 6%. The company anticipates a net income of up to €1 billion, excluding special items, and aims to maintain its trajectory towards sustainable and profitable growth.

