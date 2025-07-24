Shunten International Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:0932) ) has provided an update.

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 3, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval to issue new shares, which could impact its capital structure and market positioning.

More about Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd.

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing financial services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,144,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$108.8M

