Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Board and Committee Structure

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1591) ) has issued an update.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its established committees. The announcement outlines the leadership structure, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decision-making, which may influence stakeholder confidence.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in an industry that involves executive and independent non-executive directors overseeing various committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination.

Average Trading Volume: 906,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$57.6M

