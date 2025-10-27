Shun Wo Group Holdings Announces Shareholding Structure Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest announcement is out from Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1591) ).
Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited announced a change in the shareholding structure of its controlling shareholder, May City. Mr. YH Wong has acquired an additional 30% shareholding interest from Mr. Lai, resulting in Mr. Wong holding 70% and Mr. Tony Wong holding 30% of May City. This transaction does not impact the management and operations of the company.
More about Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 906,862
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$57.6M
