Shun Wo Group Holdings Announces Shareholding Structure Change

The latest announcement is out from Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1591) ).

Shun Wo Group Holdings Limited announced a change in the shareholding structure of its controlling shareholder, May City. Mr. YH Wong has acquired an additional 30% shareholding interest from Mr. Lai, resulting in Mr. Wong holding 70% and Mr. Tony Wong holding 30% of May City. This transaction does not impact the management and operations of the company.

More about Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 906,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$57.6M

