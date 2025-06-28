SHS Holdings Ltd. Adopts 2024 Financial Statements at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SHS Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:566) ) has shared an announcement.

SHS Holdings Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2025, at its location in Singapore. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Teng Choon Kiat, and a quorum was present. The Chairman, acting as proxy for numerous shareholders, conducted voting by paper poll. The meeting proceeded without any questions from shareholders, and the Directors’ Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, were received and adopted.

More about SHS Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 86,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$78.95M

See more data about 566 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue