Shriro Holdings Announces Potential Share Buy-Backs and Voting Power Changes

An update from Shriro Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SHM) ) is now available.

Shriro Holdings Limited announced updates regarding potential share buy-backs as outlined in their 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting. The buy-backs, if executed, will result in shares being bought back at 81 cents each. Notably, Brunneis Investments Pty Ltd has increased its voting power to 19.62% after acquiring shares from D2A Holdings Pte Ltd and SPL Pacific Ltd. The buy-backs could further increase Brunneis’ voting power to 28.73%, raising potential control implications. Brunneis has agreed to abstain from voting on the resolutions related to the buy-backs, while CEO Tim Hargreaves has decided not to participate in the buy-backs. The Board reserves the right to proceed with the buy-backs based on capital management objectives and shareholder interests.

Shriro Holdings Limited is a leading consumer products marketing and distribution group operating in Australia, New Zealand, USA, China, and exporting globally. The company markets and distributes a wide range of company-owned brands, such as Everdure, Omega Altise, and Robinhood, as well as third-party brands like Casio, Pioneer, Grohe, and American Standard. Their products include calculators, watches, musical instruments, audio products, kitchen appliances, and various heating and cooling products.

