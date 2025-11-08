Shrenik Limited Approves Q2 and Half-Year Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shrenik Limited ( (IN:SHRENIK) ) has shared an update.

Shrenik Limited has announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The board meeting, held on November 8, 2025, reviewed and approved these results, which have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards. The financial results, along with the limited review report from the company’s statutory auditors, have been uploaded on the company’s website. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insight into the company’s financial performance and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Shrenik Limited

Average Trading Volume: 998,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 330.5M INR

Learn more about SHRENIK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

