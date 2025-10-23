Shoe Zone Faces Revenue Decline Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shoe Zone ( (GB:SHOE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shoe Zone’s trading update for the fiscal year ending September 2025 reveals a 7.6% decline in revenue to £149.1 million, attributed to reduced consumer confidence and fewer store locations. Despite a challenging economic environment marked by inflation and higher interest rates, the company improved its net cash position by 66.7% to £6 million. The company closed 39 stores but continues to focus on expanding its larger format stores. Digital revenue saw a slight increase, and the company remains cautious about the near-term outlook, emphasizing prudent cash management and resilience.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SHOE) stock is a Hold with a £87.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shoe Zone stock, see the GB:SHOE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SHOE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SHOE is a Neutral.

Shoe Zone’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance and corporate events. The bearish technical indicators further weigh down the score. While the valuation is moderate, the lack of a dividend and negative corporate events contribute to a cautious outlook.

More about Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone is a UK-based retailer specializing in low-priced, high-quality footwear for families. Operating from 269 stores, including 68 original high street stores and 201 larger format stores, Shoe Zone offers a multi-channel shopping experience through its physical locations and online platform, shoezone.com. The company sells approximately 12.8 million pairs of shoes annually, featuring brands like Skechers, Hush Puppies, Rieker, and Lilly & Skinner.

Average Trading Volume: 25,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £31.53M

