SHL Telemedicine Plans Capital Increase for Future Growth

Shl Telemedicine ( (CH:SHLTN) ) has issued an announcement.

SHL Telemedicine has announced a Special General Meeting to propose an increase in its authorized share capital from NIS 250,000 to NIS 1,000,000. This move aims to support a future capital raising through a rights offering, ensuring sufficient authorized shares for issuance. The decision reflects SHL’s strategic planning to enhance its financial capabilities without altering the current number of issued shares.

More about Shl Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is a company that develops and markets personal telemedicine systems, focusing on cardiovascular and related diseases. It provides medical call center services and telemedicine devices to end users and the healthcare community, utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 6,549

Current Market Cap: CHF19.59M

