Shizuoka Financial Group Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results and Dividend Increase

Shizuoka Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:5831) ) has shared an announcement.

Shizuoka Financial Group, Inc. reported an increase in its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 8.2% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 7.7% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, which reflects its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Shizuoka Financial Group, Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking and related financial services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive financial solutions.

