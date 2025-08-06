Shiseido Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shiseido Company,Limited ( (JP:4911) ) just unveiled an update.

Shiseido reported a decrease in net sales by 7.6% for the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year, but saw a significant increase in core operating profit by 21.3%. The company also experienced a substantial rise in profit before tax, indicating a recovery from the previous year’s losses. Despite the drop in total comprehensive income, the company’s financial position remains stable with a slight increase in equity ratio, and it plans to maintain its dividend forecast for the fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4911) stock is a Sell with a Yen1700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shiseido Company,Limited stock, see the JP:4911 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shiseido Company,Limited

Shiseido Company, Limited is a prominent player in the cosmetics industry, primarily offering skincare, makeup, and fragrance products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its focus on beauty and personal care markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,884,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen974.8B

